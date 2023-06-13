FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Another lane closure is scheduled on Interstate 79 Southbound in Marion County this week.

On Tuesday, the West Virginia Division of Highways (DOH) announced that on Wednesday, June 14 and Thursday, June 15, there will be a lane closure on I-79 southbound, between mile marker 132 (South Fairmont) and mile marker 133 (Kingmont). The lane closure is scheduled to last from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. both days, though inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule, the DOH noted.

The closure will allow work crews to set up girders for phase II of the new Tygart River Bridge.

The DOH is asking drivers to expect major delays and plan ahead by padding their commutes with additional time.

A lane was closed during the day last week and the week before for the same long-term widening project.