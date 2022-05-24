Cannoli’s at Apple Annie’s (WBOY Image)

WHITE HALL, W.Va. – Apple Annie’s opened a new restaurant and bakery in White Hall on Tuesday.

The restaurant offers breakfast, lunch and dinner options for dine-in or carry-out. Apple Annie’s also offers a wide variety of bakery products like cookies, cakes, and pies.

“We try to do everything from scratch here. So, a lot of places kind of come in frozen, but we try to do it homemade and try to put our hearts into it and make it good, make it like grandma used to do,” said Peter Padula, owner of Apple Annie’s in White Hall.

This is the second location in north central West Virginia, the first being in Morgantown. The owners are originally from Fairmont and wanted to come back to the area with their store. Padula said a lot of customers used to drive all the way up to Morgantown for their products, so they wanted to make it easier for them.

Apple Annie’s (WBOY Image)

You can find Apple Annie’s in the Middletown Commons in White Hall. It’s open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.