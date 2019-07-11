Applebee’s teams with Alex’s Lemonade Foundation Stand Foundation to fight pediatric cancer

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A few Applebee’s restaurants are doing their part in fighting childhood cancer one lemon at a time, as two West Virginia and 25 Pennsylvania locations will once again team up with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation to help fund pediatric cancer research and support family programs.

For the 15th year in a row, guests can purchase lemon-shaped pin-up cards in $1 and $5 increments which will directly benefit Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation.

“Currently right now if our guests come in and buy a $5 lemon, they get a certificate or coupon to get $5 off $25 or more and all that money goes to the fund,” said Marcus Bowles, general manager of Applebee’s in Fairmont.

Guests can also enjoy a quencher lemonade, new rainbow lemonade or regular lemonade when dining in-restaurant, as a portion of the proceeds from these drinks will be donated

Customers can donate to the Alex’s Lemonade fundraiser until August 11.

Participating locations owned and operated by Apple American Group in Pennsylvania including Altoona, Beaver Falls, Butler, Clarion, Cranberry Township, Ebensburg, Gibsonia, Greensburg, Johnstown, McMurray, Monaca, Mt. Pleasant, Murrysville, New Castle, North Huntingdon, Pittsburgh (Edgewood, Greentree, North Hills, Penn Center, West Mifflin), Robinson, State College, Tarentum, Uniontown and Washington. In West Virginia, participating restaurants are located in Fairmont and Morgantown.

For more information about Alex’s story and what the foundation visit https://www.alexslemonade.org/.