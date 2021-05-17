Are you a community hero? Nominations open for Marion County Heroes

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Marion County Family Resources Network is now accepting nominations for their hero award.

For the past six years, the Resource Networks has awarded four Marion County people who are actively helping the community.

“We have a ton of people who are volunteering at food banks, who are every year putting in time tutoring kids and making the county and the community better, and we want to know who those folks are,” said Frank Jarman, Marion County Family Resource Network Executive Director.

Past winners have been, Senator Joe Manchin, Llyod White of the Marion County Health Department and D.D. Meighen from the Marion County Chamber of Commerce TV19.

Marion County Family Resource Network

In years past the resource network would have a dinner and award ceremony, but due to COVID-19 precautions, they won’t this year. Instead, the winners will receive their trophy and a gift certificate to a local restaurant.

Nominations will be accepted until June 30. After that, the resource network will narrow down the picks and then have the community choose the top four winners.

“We believe there are heroes everywhere in Marion County and we want to find them, let them, know we appreciate them,” Jarman said. “And sometimes just by recognizing heroes you cause other ones to stand up and that’s what this is about.”

You can submit a Hero Nomination on the Marion County Family Resource Network Facebook page, or call (304) 366-4445 or email marioncountyfrn@gmail.com