FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Art is coming back to the streets of downtown Fairmont with Main Street Fairmont’s beautification project.

On Monday, the cross of Monroe and Adam Street was blocked off as volunteers came out to paint the crosswalk just above the library. The art on the crosswalk is dedicated to the Marion County Public Library displaying various books and an individual reading in the middle.

A photo of the crosswalk dedicated to the Marion County Public Library.

Volunteers from EQT helped participate in the project as a part of the company’s community service day. Altogether, the project only took two hours to complete.

This was the first of three crosswalk painting projects for Main Street Fairmont, and although dates have yet to be determined for when the next crosswalks will be started, their locations have been decided.

Directly across from the library crosswalk on Monroe and Adam Street, a crosswalk will be painted in honor of the Feast of Seven Fishes and at the cross of Jefferson and Washington Street, beside Yann’s Hot Dogs.

12 News spoke with Alex Petry, Executive Director of Main Street Fairmont, on how it felt to bring beauty back into the downtown area.

“One of the four main pillars of Main Street is beautification, and we take it seriously. Earlier this year we installed our hanging flower baskets, we worked with Fairmont State University to hang up the beautiful banners that you see up and down the downtown streets and now we’ve got some color on the road as well, so it feels great.”

The addition of the library crosswalk art was in perfect timing for Fairmont’s upcoming Hometown Market and third annual Friendly Car Show both from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm on Monroe Street this Saturday, July 14. To sign up as a volunteer for the upcoming crosswalk projects, reach out to Main Street Fairmont through its website.