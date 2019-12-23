Days
Art students at Fairmont State University paint downtown banners

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University has teamed up with Main Street Fairmont for some downtown decor.

Fairmont State University’s art department hand painted twenty, 2-D original acrylic paintings, displayed on Adams Street. The paintings feature a mix of designs, including Fairmont’s Feast of the Seven Fishes Festival.

Main Street Fairmont officials say, by partnering with the university’s art department they were able to display the student’s art work, as well as save almost $1400.

Officials said that they plan to continue the collaboration with spring and summer banners next year.

