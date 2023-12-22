FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — As the year comes to a close, pop-up shops are opening around Fairmont to show off work from local artisans.

One of these pop-up shops will be hosted at Veterans Square until Dec. 29, and another will be open on Saturday at Loving West Virginia from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The pop-up shop at Veterans Square will include local artisans’ pottery, woodworking, Christmas decorations, stained glass and jewelry.

“You always got to work together. And the opportunity to bring in other folks in here and showcase what other cool stuff Fairmont has to offer, we’re all for it,” Evan Chapman, owner of Loving West Virginia said.

The pop-up shop at Loving West Virginia will feature Friendly City Sweets and Sparks Fly West Virginia.