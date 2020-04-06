Attorney General Morrisey investigating alleged lack of payment to employees following closure of Fairmont Regional Medical Center

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is investigating claims by former Fairmont Regional Medical Center employees that parent company Alecto failed to pay them for accrued vacation time.

In a letter to FRMC employees, Morrisey said he was “deeply concerned with Alecto’s apparent disregard of its moral and statutory obligations.”

Morrisey explained in the letter that under state code, employers must pay an employee’s prior earned wages “on or before the next regular payday on which the wages would otherwise be due and payable.” Employers must also pay any accrued fringe benefits according to the terms of the relevant agreements with their employees.

State code states that violations of these mandates may entitle employees to two times the unpaid amount, in addition to their earned wages and benefits.

Morrisey said he has been working with the West Virginia Division of Labor to investigate any violations of the Wage Payment and Collection Act related to the closure of FRMC. He encourages employees to submit any complaints through the Division of Labor.

Also in the letter, Morrisey stated that on April 3, he referred the matter to officials in Marion County and the City of Fairmont for an investigation and potential pursuit of federal civil penalties under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act of 1988.

Morrisey explained that this statute requires certain employers to provide 60-day notice to affected employees prior to a “plant closing or mass layoff.” Notice must also be provided to “the chief elected official” of the local government in which the closing occurs. The statute prohibits the closure or layoff “until the end of” the 60-day period except in statutorily defined circumstances, the letter states.