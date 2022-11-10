FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Baptist Temple Church in Fairmont Thursday decorated its lawn with more than 600 grave markers to make it resemble the many rows at Arlington National Cemetary.

The markers are adorned with the names and conflicts of Marion County’s veterans and placed in the grass each year.

Pastor Allan Copenhaver said it takes several days and more than 30 volunteers to organize and set up the memorial display.

“There’s a member of our church who is well known in the community, Gene McVicker, this was his project that he started a few decades ago and Gene passed away within the last couple of years but the church knew it was really important to keep this going,” Copenhaver said. “He would always organize this. So between our congregation and Walnut Grove United Methodist, the two churches work together to make sure this gets accomplished.”

A book with all of those veterans’ names in alphabetical order is also kept, and church leaders welcome the community to add more to it.