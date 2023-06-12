BARRACKVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Barrackville Covered Bridge Preservation Society is inviting the public to join it in its second annual Barrackville Covered Bridge Festival to help support the historic bridge.

According to a release from the Barrackville Covered Bridge Preservation Society, the event will start on Friday, June 16 at 6 p.m. with a lecture about the bridge’s history, as well as it’s restoration and preservation needs, from historical preservationist Jon Smith at the Barrackville Covered Bridge.

The main festival will be held the following day on June 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. between the Barrackville Cchool and Methodist Church on Pike Street. Vendors, children’s activities, music, crafts and trolley rides through town will all be present.

A map of the festival activities can be found below:

Barrackville Covered Bridge Festival map

The Barrackville Covered Bridge was built between 1848-1854 and fell into disrepair over time until its restoration in 1998-1999. The Barrackville Covered Bridge Preservation Society works to keep the bridge funded and in working order. You can learn more about the society and the festival on its Facebook page.