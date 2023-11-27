BARRACKVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — The holiday season is the time when families and communities come together and that’s exactly what the town of Barrackville did to light the Barrackville covered bridge in 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. As restrictions led to canceled events, Diana and Will Marple came up with the idea to include the bridge in a Christmas activity for the first time as a way to bring the community together during a time when everyone was so far apart.

After getting a $500 budget from the Barrackville Lions Club, the Marples were hard at work figuring out how many lights and extension cords were needed, but they didn’t account for one issue: power.

“So we’re like researching and trying to figure out how many extension cords we need, we didn’t realize there was no power down here, no power!” Diana said.

That first year in 2020, they borrowed a generator and ran the lights for a day then took everything down, but thanks to donations, starting in 2022, they were able to have a consistent power source for the bridge.

Unfortunately, Will Marple, Diana’s husband, was not able to see his creation in its second year, as he died from COVID-19 in 2021. Becoming the first memorial honoree of the bridge lighting ceremony.

“He meant everything to us, we did everything together…” Will’s granddaughter, Paige Taylor, said. “When he had this crazy idea, he told our family but we had no idea how much work was actually gonna go into it, and so we drove down and saw all the work that night that he and Diana did by themselves and we promised him you will never do this by yourselves again, we’re going to continue this tradition, and he had basically blueprints made for how he wanted to continue the next year.”

Taylor and her family continue to honor her grandfather, as the family comes together every year to honor her grandfather’s wishes along with the help of the community, including the Barrackville Volunteer Fire Department assisting with putting lights up.

Now, in addition to lighting the bridge, there is also a memory tree at the end of the bridge for visitors to write their loved ones’ names on it. This year’s memorial service was held in honor of John Barrackman, a proud Barrackville citizen who worked in the mines, had a connection to the bridge and was affectionately called “John Barrackville” by his mining co-workers.

The bridge stands at 145 feet and was built in 1853 by Eli and Lemuel Chenoweth. Not only has it stood the test of time but also the Civil War, as a local family prevented it from being destroyed. Still, in order to restore the historical site, it will cost $300,000 according to Diana. It was even listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1981.

“There are 17 covered bridges in the state that West Virginia Department of Highway owns,” Diana said. “They do not have funding set aside to preserve or repair any of them so our community decided that we needed to be a little more proactive and try to raise funds.”

To donate toward the bridge’s restoration you can contact barrackville2019@gmail.com or send donations to Barrackville Covered Bridge Preservation Society, P.O. Box 429, Barrackville, WV 26559.