BARRACKVILLE, W.Va. – The Barrackville Covered Bridge Preservation Society held their first annual Barrackville Covered Bridge Festival earlier today.

According to the preservation society’s president, the events purpose is to raise money for the restoration of the covered bridge, while also exposing people to the poor condition of the Barrackville Covered Bridge, showing the need for restoration funding.

A trolley was scheduled to take people to and from the festival to the covered bridge to see its current state.

“People drive through Barrackville all the time to go to work, go to school. You just drive by and you see a red beautiful bridge, but when you get up close, you see the deterioration of it. So, it’s just to get people up close to,” Cari Casuccio, Barrackville Covered Bridge Preservation Society President.

Funds raised today through raffles and vendor costs will go in a fund that will be used to restore the Barrackville Covered Bridge.