BARRACKVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Barrackville Police Department in Marion County announced that K-9 Ozzy got a new protective vest, and he looks so handsome.

According to a Facebook post from the department, Ozzy’s new protection vest will be worn daily. In the post, the department thanked “everyone who was involved in the process,” including K-9 protective ware company K9 Storm. K9 Storm also helped K-9 Abel with the Star City Police Department get a ballistic vest earlier this year.

K-9 Ozzy in his new vest (Barrackville Police Department)

(Barrackville Police Department)

(Barrackville Police Department)

(Barrackville Police Department)

K-9 Ozzy is a 19-month-old German Shepherd/Belgian Malinois mix and began working with the Barrackville Police Department earlier this year in October after the department’s former K-9 Reudiger retired.