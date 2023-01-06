CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Barrackville native Andy Neptune will replace David Roach as executive director of the West Virginia School Building Authority.

Roach was appointed the new State Superintendant of Schools back in August.

According to a release from the office of Gov. Jim Justice, Neptune’s appointment comes after Roach became Superintendent of the West Virginia State Board of Education.

Neptune has worked as an educator, administrator and coach during his 34 years in the Marion County school system. Along with performing his duties, he has overseen various Marion County school improvements like roof and HVAC upgrades, new turf installations for both East-West Stadium and North Marion High School, and a state-of-the-art ten-lane track enhancement at North Marion High School.

Neptune will be sworn in during the next State Board of Education meeting on Jan. 11.