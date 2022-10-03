BARRACKVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Barrackville Police Department is training a new K-9 named Ozzy.

K-9 Ozzy Credit: Barrackville Police Department

The Barrackville Police Department posted a brief introduction on its Facebook page, saying that once he’s trained, K-9 Ozzy will replace K-9 Reudiger, whose eventual retirement was announced back in May. As of that announcement, he was eight years old and had been with the Barrackville Police Department for six years.

The Barrackville Police Department had to seek donations to replace Reudiger, who is trained in narcotic detention, soft searches and patrol and apprehension.

The police department said Ozzy is a 17-month-old male Malinois X, which is a German Shepherd/Belgian Malinois mix, and that so far, he’s learning very easily and proving to be extremely intelligent.

The department promised an official release at a later date that will include more information about Ozzy and all of the people who helped make it possible for the department to get a new K-9.