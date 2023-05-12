BARRACKVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection has awarded three teachers throughout the state with its Environmental Teacher of the Year Award.

Winners include Tiffany Pace of Cross Lanes Elementary, Renee Haines of Martinsburg High and Amie Mullens of Barrackville Middle School.

Amie Mullens has been teaching for ten years and is currently a seventh and eighth-grade science teacher at Barrackville, as well as the coordinator for the school’s STEM program. Mullens was selected for this award for creating an influence within her students to help them care about the environment.

Mullens helped her students create a recycling program for the school, in which students collect bins and take them to a local recycling center with her help. Mullens’ middle school students had also created a presentation for their elementary school, to teach younger students which materials can and cannot be recycled.

When asked how receiving this award felt, Mullens responded with, “It’s awesome, I feel honored but still also sometimes I’m like, ‘I don’t know why me’ but I’m excited to bring the recognition to Marion County.”

With many people to thank for this recognition, including the WVDEP for creating the award, Miss. Bombard of Barrackville Middle School for allowing Mullens the privileged of creating these programs and her husband for “putting up with the late hours, all the running and getting and doing”, Mullens also gave a big thanks to her mother.

“I grew up in a holler, playing in a creek, playing in the woods, falling in love with it. And I was very lucky to have a mom who took me out and taught me about all the native species in West Virginia, and really just loving West Virginia as it is,” Mullens said.

Amie was due to receive her award on Friday, though due to particular circumstances, the ceremony was rescheduled for May 22. She plans to take her students on a field trip to an aviary before the school year ends to continue growing their love for the environment.

“West Virginia is the third most populated as far as like forestry goes in the U.S., so we really need to preserve our forests and in order to do that, we have to have the next generation excited and in love with it as well,” Mullens said.