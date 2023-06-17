BARRACKVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — The town of Barrackville has a lot of love for the people of its community and its history.

On Saturday, Barrackville celebrated its second annual Covered Bridge Festival, where proceeds from the event went towards restoration of the town’s covered bridge. People from all over came out to support the community and its cause.

Fun for the whole family was in store with trolly rides, duck races, food and craft vendors as well as live music and face painting.

Barrackville Covered Bridge Preservation Society hosted the event as its president, Cari Casuccio, spoke with 12 News on the importance of creating this tradition.

“It’s like a reunion for everybody. A lot of people that grew up in this town live, say in Morgantown, they all get to come on the same day and visit all their friends that still live in Barrackville. Our future kids, grandkids to be able to enjoy it just as much as we did as we grew up in the town,” Casuccio said.

You can keep up with the Barrackville Covered Bridge Preservation Society and all its fundraising events on its Facebook Page.