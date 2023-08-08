FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Residents of the City of Fairmont are now legally able to keep bees after the Fairmont City Council voted to adopt an ordinance on Tuesday that permits it.

At a meeting on Aug. 8, Fairmont City Council members voted to create regulations for beekeeping within the City of Fairmont. The ordinance specifically amends Article 4.0 of the Fairmont City Code to create bee keeping regulations for the city.

Multiple members of the public came and spoke in favor of the ordinance noting that they see very few negatives to the practice. Josh Rice, the Deputy Mayor of Fairmont, also gave his support of the practice by that he found bees and beekeeping itself very interesting and felt that it would be beneficial to the city and its population.

Beekeeping is already fairly common in north central West Virginia, with sesveral counties, including Marion, already having their own Beekeepers Associations. If you’d like to learn more, joining a beekeeping association or attending events like the West Virginia State Honey Festival are great ways to get involved.