Bellview man receives surprise birthday parade amid COVID-19 pandemic

BELLVIEW, W.Va. – A young man with special needs who lives in Bellview area of Marion County got a birthday surprise

Because 41-year-old Joey Curtis, has a compromised immune system and due to the pandemic, he has not been able to venture out of his home.

Family friend, Butch Tennant, organized a surprise birthday parade for him. Family and friends surprised him with gifts and cheerful waves from their cars as they passed by his home. Curtis explained that he loved being able to see all his friends and family members drive by and see him on his special day.