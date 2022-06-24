FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The best and brightest high school rising seniors from across West Virginia will put their heads together at Fairmont State.

Fairmont State University (WBOY Image)

Starting on Saturday, June 25, the university will host the 2022 Governor’s Honors Academy. During the three-week program, 85 students will come together to take classes on humanities, fine arts and STEM fields.

The goal is to give these soon-to-be seniors a chance to explore all the academic possibilities available to them as they think about their life after graduation.

“We want to give them that space to explore, to engage, to think about the world of possibilities open to them. We’ll be doing that by the way of the theme we established for this year which is the world we will inherit and really kind of welcoming and challenging the students to think about any number of current issues that their generation will be contending with,” said Robin Payne, director of Fairmont State’s honor program.

Each county was able to nominate two students to be selected for the academy that is sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Education. Every three years, a new location for the academy is selected. This is the first of the three-year cycle for Fairmont State.

“We’re thrilled to have these young folks joining us, to welcome them to our beautiful campus and really give them a great experience,” Payne said.