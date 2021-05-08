Bi-annual clean up day in White Hall

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The town of White Hall is continuing its efforts to keep the town clean.

Saturday was the town’s bi-annual clean up day. Four dumpsters were put out at town hall for people to bring by anything they wanted to throw out. In past years, the town only put out two dumpsters, but officials said the turn out would be so big, the dumpsters would fill up in just a few hours. The town had metal collectors on site to safely sort metals out of the trash.

White Hall town clean up day

“I would think that White Hall should be pretty clean after the last 15 or 20 years,” Charles Mason, White Hall Town Recorder said. “A lot of people collect throughout the weeks or through the year and wait for the day to come down here and throw it away. It gives people a way to haul stuff away that they don’t wanna take to the dump. You might have a small box of junk that you don’t want to take to the dump and the garbage men won’t take it so you keep it, bring it down here and throw it in the dumpster.”

Metal collectors at White Hall town clean up day

White Hall town clean up days happen every year, on a weekend in October and May.