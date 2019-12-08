Biker organization holds collection for toy drive

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The ConCerned Bikers of West Virginia held there annual toy drive this Saturday to help the Salvation Army.

The toy drive was held at the Family Dollar on East Park Avenue.

People were able to donate toys, meet Santa and Mrs. Claus, and enjoy a free hot cup of chocolate.

This is the ConCerned Bikers of West Virginia’s fourth year supporting the toy drive in Marion County.

Vice President Princess Davis said she enjoys giving back to the community.

“We started the toy drive to help the kids of Marion County for just the less fortunate kids that need a little help, there parents need a little help with the Christmas holidays to make sure all the kids wake up with smiles on there face. And you know just to kind of give back to our community, said Davis.

They were able to donate over hundreds of toys to the Salvation Army this year.

Davis said they are very appreciative of all the community support and thank everyone who donated.