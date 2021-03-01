Bill proposed to make Pierpont Community and Technical College official division of Fairmont State University

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Lawmakers have proposed a bill that would re-merge Fairmont State University and Pierport Community and Technical College.

House Bill 2805, which was proposed by Delegate Joe Statler of Monongalia County on Monday, would combine both school’s budgets and make Pierpont a fully-integrated division of Fairmont State University.

The bill also proposes that Pierpont Community and Technical College would be known as the Pierpont College of Community and Technical Education. Among other things, the bill also proposes an increase to the number of members on the Fairmont State University Board of Governors and that all financial assets and liabilities from the authority of the Pierpont Community and Technical College Board of Governors be transferred to the authority of the Fairmont State University Board of Governors.

The bill proposes that these changes would be in effect in July 2021 and that on or after July 1, 2021, Pierpont Community and Technical College would officially be a division of Fairmont State University.

According to the bill, Fairmont State would also be exempt from rules and regulations from the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Committee, which governs community and technical colleges in the state.

House Bill 2805 will now go to the House for it to be voted on.

On Monday afternoon, Fairmont State University issued a press release in full support of the proposed bill, saying it would have wide and positive impacts on the region and to the state as a whole.

To read House Bill 2805 in its entirety, click here.