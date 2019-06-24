Blissful Yoga Festival Returns to Palatine Park

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – West Virginia Yoga Girl Sheray Efaw hosted her 5th annual Blissful Yoga Festival at Palatine Park.

The festival started at 3 P.M. Sunday afternoon and continued until 8 P.M. with yoga classes provided for all ages, including a small children’s class.

Efaw said as much as she enjoys teaching the community about yoga, there’s plenty she can take from the event, as well.

“The sense of community is probably my favorite thing. The people that come, they show up for themselves, they’re here to better themselves and have a good time and just the overall sense of positivity that it brings into my life and to the people that practice with me,” said Efaw.

Local food trucks and vendors were also in attendance, providing festival goers plenty of activities to enjoy.

Efaw holds an outdoor yoga class for the community every Tuesday from 7-8 P.M. at Palatine Park and she encourages community members to join her no matter their experience level.