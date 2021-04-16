Blue and Green sweets in honor of National Donate Life Day

FAIRMONT W.Va. – A local bakery got into the national holiday spirit on Friday.

As part of National Donate Life Month, Noteworthy Sweets Bakery, in Fairmont, is doing their part to raise awareness for organ donations. They’re selling special treats of chocolate and vanilla cupcakes frosted with blue and green icing.

Noteworthy Sweets owner said the community is supportive of the national month.

“Either the organization supports that or they’ve had family members who have received the organs like that,” said Gwen Hoffmaster, owner of Noteworthy Treats. “I feel its a good cause, its a very good cause.”

Customers can visit Noteworthy Sweets Bakery at 91 Fairmont Ave. Fairmont, W.Va.

