Board revisits idea to merge Fairmont State and Pierpont CT&T

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Pierpont Community & Technical College and Fairmont State University officials have decided to revisit the possibility of merging the two institutions once again.

Fairmont State University, Pierpont Community and Technical College signs (WBOY Image)

The board of governors from both the college and university voted to create a new legislation that would reunify both institutions upon approval.

“The board has been examining Pierpont’s budget, and we are deeply concerned about the financial viability of the institution. It is because of this that we have decided it is best to explore an affiliation with Fairmont State,” said Pierpont’s Board of Governors chairman, David Hinkle in a statement.

According to the statement, Pierpont’s board has not committed to a merger but will evaluate the potential of an affiliation with Fairmont State. It also said Pierpont will ensure no changes for employees until at least July 1, 2023.

“The Pierpont Board of Governors believes strongly in the mission of our college, and we hope that you will assist us, should this affiliation become reality, to move the institution forward. Continue on with the projects you have been tasked, as we will remain Pierpont proud,” Hinkle said in the statement.

A statement from Fairmont State said if the legislature is approved to reunify the institutions the university stands ready.

“Fairmont State respects and honors the path for traditional and non-traditional students,” said Fairmont State Board of Governors Chairman David Goldberg in a statement. “Through this reunification, the unified institution will be able to provide all students in the region a comprehensive education that enhances the educational experience in an accessible manner that removes barriers for continuing education. In addition, North Central West Virginia, its industries and students will benefit from an increased industry response and depth of capabilities.”

The institutions became independent from one another in 2021, and Pierpont vacated their spaces at Fairmont State Universities campuses.