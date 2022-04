Marion County Board of Education (WBOY Image)

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Marion County Board of Education is partnering with the WV Family Services and West Virginia University to further their “Grandfamilies Program.”

On Tuesday, the program put on a resource fair with organizations that offer help to grandfamilies. The Grandfamilies Program helps support and educate grandparents who are raising school aged kids.

The resource fair took place at the Southridge Church from 5:30 p.m. 7:30 p.m.