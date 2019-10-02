Boil water advisory issued for areas of Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A boil water advisory has been put in place for areas of Fairmont due to a fire hydrant repair.

The advisory has been issued for 4th-12th Street, Virginia Ave and Gaston Ave, as well as the surrounding areas.

If customers experience low water pressure, a loss of water or a discoloration of water, it is advised to not drink the water without boiling it first. The city advises to bring all water to a boil for a minimum of one minute or to use bottled water.

The boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing and food preparation until further notice.

The City of Fairmont is repairing a fire hydrant. Samples will be collected for testing and results will be determined in 24 hours. Those interested in learning more can contact the Water Treatment plant on October 2 after 9 p.m. to determine if the boil water advisory has been lifted.