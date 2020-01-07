Bomb threat to West Fairmont Middle found not credible

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — On Tuesday, a bomb threat was received by West Fairmont Middle School, according to the Marion County Board of Education.

When officials received the call at 10:14 a.m., students were evacuated to a secondary location as a precaution, which is a general procedure the Marion County Board of Education adheres to in those scenarios, according to superintendent Randy Farley.

Since then, officers with the Fairmont Police Department have performed a sweep of the school and found the threat to not be credible, Farley said, and students have returned to classes.

As of now, the school will be on its regular schedule for the remainder of the day.