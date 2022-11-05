FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Boy Scouts of America will be hosting a fundraising event on Nov. 8 at the Erickson Alumni Center to recognize a number of distinguished community members.

Starting at 7 p.m., with the reception beginning at 6 p.m., the Mountaineer Area Council will honor:

Major General (R) James Hoyer as the Distinguished Citizen

Mon Power as the Distinguished Corporate Citizen

Tina Cool of Preston High School as a 2022 recipients of the Elbert K. Fretwell Outstanding Educator Award

Dr. Kelly Nix of the Chambers College of Business and Economics at West Virginia University as a 2022 recipients of the Elbert K. Fretwell Outstanding Educator Award

Several Scouts will also give a presentation related to their personal experiences.

All proceeds from the event will go to Scouting programs in north central West Virginia.

Major General (R) James Hoyer

Retired Major General James A. Hoyer became Vice President of Economic Innovation at West Virginia University in July 2021. Previously, he was The Adjutant General of the West Virginia Joint Forces Headquarters for 10 years and served three Governors before retiring on February 1, 2021.

Mr. Hoyer also currently leads West Virginia’s Joint Interagency Task Force for COVID-19.

Over the years, Mr. Hoyer has been awarded the Distinguished Service Medal, Legion of Merit Award, the West Virginia Distinguished Service Medal and the 2021 YMCA Spirit of the Valley award.

Mon Power, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp., serves nearly 400,000 customers in 34 counties in northern West Virginia and employ more than 1,900 employees in West Virginia, who also commit many hours of volunteer work to their local communities.

Tina Cool

Tina Cool is a science teacher at Preston High School in Kingwood.

She holds a bachelor’s degree from Fairmont State College and a master’s degree from West Virginia University, has been an educator for more than 32 years and currently works as a biology and forensics teacher.

Mrs. Cool is also involved with West Virginia University Health Science and Technology Academy, Preston High School’s Key Club, Lenox Loyal Workers 4-H club and Wesley United Methodist Church.

Dr. Kelly Nix

Dr. Kelly Nix is a teaching associate professor and organizational leadership program coordinator at the John Chambers College of Business and Economics at West Virginia University.

Dr. Nix holds a master’s degree in wellness management from East Tennessee State University and a Ph.D. in human and community development from West Virginia University. She also leads an advisory council for WVU’s organizational leadership program to help provide opportunities for students.