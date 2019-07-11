Brazilian students tour the High Technology Foundation Thursday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The High Technology Foundation had some special visitors at their facility on Thursday.

Brazil’s Lego League visited the park to learn about the various projects that employees are working on. High Technology President James Estep said it’s important to the foundation to help further kid’s interest in science and technology.

“Well it’s great. They’ve done some incredibly innovative things, witch quite frankly I think has immediate market potential,” Estep said. “But I think it’s going to be very helpful to the space industry, so just seeing that kind of innovation and coming from teenagers is so exciting. It gives me hope for the future for sure.”

The Lego team also gave a presentation during the visit.