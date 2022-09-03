FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Two brothers hosted their second annual event on Sept. 3, in honor of their father. The McCutchan Annual Car Show raised money for the East Fairmont Foundation.

For this year, the event needed a bigger venue, so the brothers hosted the show at East Fairmont High School. Last year there were 67 vehicles on display, but this year they featured over 100 different vehicles.

“My father actually always wanted to do a car show, and he passed away about five years ago, so this is a way we honor him and honor East Fairmont and give back to the community. I have a Ford Bronco, I rebuilt my father, 14 years ago, so just always liked old cars, car shows, and its just an easy great way to raise money that goes back to the kids,” said Michael McCutchan, McCutchan Annual Car Show event co-planner.

The National Guard featured some vehicles of their own, and brought a rock climbing wall for the kids, for the 2nd Annual McCutchan Car Show.