WHITE HALL, W.Va. (WBOY) — The family-owned Bubble and Fizz Mountain Apothecary held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday to open up its White Hall location.

The business, which specializes in artisanal home fragrances and skincare products, was pleased to announce the new store in Middletown Commons.

Brandon Mathess, the owner, said, “as a Mountain Apothecary, we say that we are all about selfcare. So, we have things that make you feel good. We make a line of home fragrance items which is wood wick candles, air fresheners, room sprays, and then we also do soap, skincare, bath bombs. And, it’s all made from scratch right here in the store. You can come in and watch everything be made every single day.”

To celebrate their opening, Bubble and Fizz will be donating 10% of all in-store sales from Friday, Oct. 27 to Sunday, Oct. 29 to the Marion County Humane Society.