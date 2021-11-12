FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Two Marion County schools are currently dealing with bug issues.

Marion County Superintendent Donna Hage confirmed Jayenne Elementary School in Fairmont will be treated for bed bugs by an exterminator. The spaces that were affected by the bugs were closed off to students, staff and faculty.

This is the fifth Marion County Public School to be treated for bed bugs. Previously, East Fairmont Highschool, Fairmont Senior High School, Monongah Elementary School and East Park Elementary School had confirmed bed bugs. The Board of Education sent a notice out to Jayenne Elementary School parents about the findings and encouraged them to check their children’s items when they come home.

White Hall Elementary School in White Hall (WBOY Image)

“You know bed bugs are common in theaters and hotels and other areas, throughout our daily lives,” Superintendent Hage said. “I started in Marion County Schools on July 1. However, I’ve worked in other districts where there have been reports of bed bugs so it’s not unique to Marion County schools but we certainly are addressing it as those reports are made.”

Additionally, Superintendent Hage said an exterminator has confirmed that White Hall Elementary School has roaches. She said they will be working with an exterminator for the treatment of the roaches at that school.