‘Building Bridges of Respect’ event held in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Several community members came together in Marion County on Saturday for the “Building Bridges of Respect” event. The event was to show the community about diversity and respect.

Organizations show event-attendees the different services they offer

The day featured several organizations from across north central West Virginia to showcase their resources, plus kids activities, food trucks, a poster contest and more.

Organizers for the event said they’re excited to put on the event after it was postponed last year due to the pandemic.

“Originally, it was going to take place last year, but then COVID hit, and we wanted something that was stigma free. We wanted to make sure that everybody in the community realizes that everybody is equal,” said Cathy Reed, an organizer for the event.

Things will continue on Sunday at the Life United Methodist Church on the NASA Campus in Fairmont from 2 p.m. -7 p.m.