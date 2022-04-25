FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Republic Services in Fairmont is holding their annual spring clean-up week starting on April 25 through the 29.

Residents are encouraged to set out bulk items with their regularly scheduled trash pick-up. There is no limit on the number of items accepted, but there are restrictions, and the following items are not included in the pick-up:

Tires

Batteries

Construction debris

Appliances

”Really just really taking advantage of the opportunity to do this because there’s not a lot of times that people have the option to put out an unlimited amount of bulk or furniture, or unused or broken items, cleaning up yards, and anything that can help out,” said Tom Beary, General Manager of Republic Services Northern West Virginia.

Republic Services has a contract with the city of Fairmont to do a bulk spring cleaning pick up once a year, and this year, Republic Services will be taking bulk trash until April 29.