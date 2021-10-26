Business summit held for north central West Virginia in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Business leaders from north central West Virginia gathered in Marion County to discuss ways to improve the overall growth of business in the region.

The Robert H. Mollohan Research Center hosted the annual North Central West Virginia Business Summit on Tuesday in Fairmont. The Chambers of Commerce from Monongalia, Preston, Marion and Harrison Counties joined together for the event.

The West Virginia State Auditor JB McCuskey spoke to the audience as the keynote speaker and said north central West Virginia is seeing new business leaders emerge more now than ever before.

“There’s an excitement around entrepreneurs, and to me, the universities Fairmont and WVU are really leading the way there, and they graduate students who come out with a passion for West Virginia and an understanding of how to build and grow a business, but more importantly, they have a love for West Virginia. And now, we are finally starting to find these people who want to stay here, build their family, build their business and build their life in the place that they’ve loved forever and the place they call home.”

McCuskey said more than 120 business leaders attended the annual summit.