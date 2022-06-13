FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Camp Mindful Warriors was in Lewis County last week, but this week, it made its way up to Marion County to educate children about the importance of mental health.

“Mental health has become much more of the national conversation recently and we know that all of our students have been through a tough time these last few years and it’s had an impact on everyone’s mental health,” WVU Medicine: Healthy Minds-Clarksburg Lead for Community Based Programs Tim Craig said. “So we have these grant-funded programs that are here to provide support to the youth and families in our region.”

Kids, ranging from ages three to 18, can attend the camp for free since it’s funded by a grant. Children ages three to 12 are scheduled to be there from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. Children 13 to 18 are listed to attend from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Camp Mindful Warriors runs camps for most of the summer in the north central West Virginia area.

“We really look forward to the summertime when we can just have fun,” Craig said.

Craig works with a mobile crisis team that covers over eight counties in the area for families that may need them.

“We’re here all the time,” Craig said. “If families need us, if a student is in crisis, we can come out, help them deescalate, complete an assessment and make a referral to the appropriate services.”

A full list of the camp schedule can be found below:

June 13-17: Marion County, Windmill Park

June 20-24: Monongalia County, White Park

June 27-July 1: Harrison County, Shinnston Fire Department

July 11-15: Monongalia County, White Park

July 18-22: Marion County, Windmill Park

July 25-29: Tucker County, Mill Creek Park

August 8-12: Randolph County, Elkins City Park

Camp Mindful Warriors isn’t the only program the WVU Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute holds. They also hold programs such as: Suicide Prevention, Peer Support, First Episodes of Psychosis, Regional Youth, Respite, Family System of Care and Family State Opioid Response.

The 24-hour children’s mobile crisis line is 844-WVKIDS1 (844-985-4371).