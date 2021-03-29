Camping World Holdings acquires Trailer City RV in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Camping World Holdings, Inc. announced an agreement to acquire Trailer City RV dealership in Fairmont.

The acquisition agreement is anticipated to close in May 2021 and will be the company’s first location in the state of West Virginia, according to a press release.

“We continue to march towards our goal of operating a recreational dealer platform in the 48 contiguous states,” said Marcus Lemonis, CEO and chairman of Camping World Holdings. “The ability to acquire a dealership that has successfully taken care of customers for over 50 years, plus create a retail footprint in the West Virginia market, was an opportunity we could not pass up.”

The new SuperCenter will be located at 2386 Whitehall Boulevard in Fairmont. The location will include a wide range of new and used RVs from top manufacturers, in addition to a full assortment of RV and outdoor products and accessories, the release states.

Camping World Holdings said it currently owns and operates more than 170 SuperCenters nationwide and a comprehensive e-commerce platform, specializing in RV sales and service, RV parts and accessories, outdoor lifestyle products and its portfolio of Good Sam products and services.