Camping World holds grand opening in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – On Friday, Camping World started a weekend-long celebration in Fairmont. The new business offered special deals on RVs, outdoor gear and more.

“We have a lot of products in stock,” said Allison Nicholas, general manager of Camping World. “I think people will be very impressed. It’s definitely worth the trip. Because of the size of Camping World, we’re able to access units from any of the 160 plus Camping World stores in the country. So, that opens up a whole new avenue for people as far as what they’re looking for, new or used, we can pull it from another lot.”

Customers in line at Camping World

The location at 2386 White Hall Blvd is the first-ever Camping World in West Virginia.

“Camping is extremely popular in West Virginia,” Nicholas said. “West Virginia is rural. We have a lot of wonderful state parks so for that reason camping is extremely popular. Camping World is the largest RV retailer in the nation, so we’re thrilled they’ve decided to come to Fairmont, West Virginia.”

Camping World will continue its grand opening sales through Sunday, Aug. 15.