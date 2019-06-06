Cancer research takes new strides in West Virginia

Almost everyone is affected by cancer in some way and on Wednesday members of the cancer community in West Virginia came together for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network West Virginia policy network.

The luncheon consisted of guest speakers and discussions on cancer research and how it has affected people around the state and across the world.

The cancer director of West Virginia University, Richard Goldberg, was in attendance and said the luncheon also consisted of new research methods toward improving medicines for all types of cancer.

“We’ve made incredible progress in cancer care in the last 30 years that I’ve been an oncologist and much of that is through research, so we are now really excited about new oncology drugs and personalized medicine that are saving lives we never thought we could save,” said Goldberg.

