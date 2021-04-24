Caring Center supplies community with food and hygiene products

Marion

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WHITE HALL, W.Va. – White Hall council has added a “Community Caring Center” outside of the White Hall municipal building.

The “Community Caring Center” is designed to help families or individuals in need of food or hygiene products.

White Hall Mayor, John Michael, stated it is not only open for people in the town of White Hall but for anyone in need.  

“White Hall has a diverse population,” said Michael. “There are people in need in all parts of Marion County.”

People can donate to the “Community Caring Center” by dropping off items at the White Hall Town Hall or place their items in the box themselves.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories