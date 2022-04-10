CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – With April being National Child Abuse Prevention Month, CASA of Marion County planted pinwheels to bring awareness on April 10.

Ten volunteers placed 165 pinwheels on the lawn of the Marion County courthouse.

Each pinwheel represented a child that was brought into Child Protective Service custody in Marion County throughout 2021.

Katelyn Cox, Advocate Supervisor at CASA of Marion County, said “This is, of course, only the children that have been reported. We know that there’s a lot more children in our community that are suffering from some sort of abuse or neglect in their home that haven’t been reported yet or haven’t been seen. We’re really just trying to bring awareness so that those children can be found and seen, and then also that we can just prevent more abuse in the future.“

CASA of Marion County and Harrison County will be hosting a Superhero 5k on May 14 at White Oaks in Bridgeport.