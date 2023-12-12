PLEASANT VALLEY, W.Va. (WBOY) – Morris Park in Pleasant Valley hosted its annual Reindeer Run 5k with the Celebration of Lights.

Participants were encouraged to grab their antler ears, Santa outfits and holiday cheer to run through the 1.3 miles of lights. Pre-registration was $30 and included a limited-edition t-shirt and custom Reindeer Run 5K medal.

“The reindeer run is a chance for people to get out and run through the lights. We have our traditional drive-through the lights on the weekends—Thursday through Sunday, and then you can walk through them on Wednesday, but this adds just a little bit of competition to the season, and it’s always a good time to get people out here running through the lights,” said Shannon Yost, the Flipside Afterschool Director with Tygart Valley United Way.

Awards for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place were given to the top adult man, adult woman, young man and young woman. In 2022, more than 141 participants took part in the 5K run. This year, the run had 160 pre-registered runners with 30 runners that registered the night of the race with a total of 190 runners participating.

“So, Celebration of Lights is our biggest standalone fundraiser at the Tygart Valley United Way, we bring in thousands of dollars every year, and this is also—all the funds that we raise from the event go toward our annual campaign goal. Without the money that we raised through this event Celebration of Lights as a whole and the reindeer run, we wouldn’t be able to do the important work that we have to do in our community,” Yost said.

The cost to drive through and see the displays is $10 per car where over 500 lit holiday displays can be seen throughout the park. Celebration of Lights officials added families can drive 1.3 miles through the park listening to Christmas tunes while gazing at the displays. All gate admissions go to help United Way of Marion County reach its campaign goal.