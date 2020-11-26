Celebration of Lights to return for 13th annual event at Morris Park

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Celebration of lights will be back for its 13th annual celebration at Morris Park in Pleasant Valley.

This year the board has added a few changes to the event due to COVID restrictions. They have added an extra night for people to enjoy the park on Thursdays for vehicles and also added “Walker Nights” every Wednesday of the season.

President Board of Directors Dani DeVito stated they wanted to open the park more to give people more opportunities to see the lights.

“It’s really nice and especially this year with everything that’s going on with the pandemic,” DeVito explained. This year has not been normal, and so this is just a little bit of normalcy that we can add to the holiday season that’s going to look a little bit different this year.”

This year the park has more than 500 displays with 20 new add-ons.

“All of this is done by volunteer work,” said DeVito. Setting up and taking down all of the lights every year. This is just really a community effort to pull this off every year for our community.”

Admission for “Walker Night” is $5 per person and kids ages 12 and under are free. Thursday-Sunday people can drive through the lights between 6-10 p.m. for $10 per car.

The annual celebration starts Friday, November 27, 2020, and goes until December 27, 2020. Masks are highly encouraged on “Walker Nights.”

All of the money from this will go to United Way Marion and Taylor County. To learn more information or purchase a ticket, check out their website.