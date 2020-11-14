Central UMC begins renovating house for a family in need

Outside the home on Pell St.

Fairmont, W.Va. – Make It Home, a Habitat For Humanity style project run by the Central United Methodist Church, began its efforts to renovate a home for a family on Saturday.

Through donations from the congregation and the community, the home was purchased in the Bellview neighborhood for $17,750 and it will be completely renovated for a family. The church’s pastor, Bread Bennett, said the idea came through a vision that members of his congregation had to show their faith through service.

“This came from some folks in our church who had a vision for this and Brian Floyd, the project lead, is the one who had the initial vision,” Bennett said. “But it has caught hold not only in the church, Central United Methodist, but throughout the community. We have had folks that are willing to help and support this project.”

Volunteers working on the first day

Floyd, the project lead, said the first day started with about eight volunteers and he anticipates the project will take four to six months to complete.

“Once the family moves in, it’s really going to be a new home,” Floyd said. “And so we’re really excited that we have a family that at one time had no home and has been in rental and subsidized rental and now will have the pride of ownership. We believe that’s really one of the greatest benefits of this. They have a young son and to be able to have a home that he can call his own from now to the future is just beyond measure.”

Both Floyd and Bennett said they were astonished by how quickly they were able to raise funds to buy the home and to start renovating it. The men said they raised all the necessary funds to start in roughly a month. Bennett said this was proof that God had blessed the project and Floyd called it a privilege.

“It’s just such a great privilege, really,” Floyd said. “It’s a project that has come together very quickly. We have been very fortunate, in a month we raised enough money to purchase the home. We’ve got some major sponsors to start with our building materials. Lowe’s came through with a bunch of lumber. And we have a lot more materials that we are looking to get, so we’re looking for other partners and sponsors to help finish the project.”

Volunteers working on the first day

Floyd said he is also hoping to get more volunteers as time goes by to make the renovation easier and to give the volunteers a sense of helping their community.

The pastor, Bennett, said the renovation is a way to put faith on display and show the power of the community coming together.

“We are ecstatic,” Bennett said. “This is a wonderful way for us to live our faith. Our purpose is to serve God and the community with our prayers, our gifts, our service, our witness and that’s exactly what this is. We’ve been praying about this, all folks are able to serve here and this is a gift that we’re giving so that we can glorify God and help this community to grow.”

In an email, Bennett said the church is happy to provide more information: