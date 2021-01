FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A 4-year-old is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Marion County Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 4:15 p.m. on Marion Street in Fairmont.

The Fairmont Police Department said the driver of a vehicle struck the child before fleeing the scene.

That child was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The vehicle and driver have since been found identified.

No word yet on charges in the case, but the police department is investigating.