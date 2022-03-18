Women’s Expo (WBOY Image)

WHITE HALL, W.Va. – Women are coming together in Marion County to support one another in their business and life endeavors.

On Friday, the Marion County Chamber of Commerce hosted their annual women’s expo. This year’s theme was “chin up, crown on.”

“Today is just all about empowering, educating and encouraging women to be the best they can be,” said Tina Shaw, president of the Marion County Chamber of Commerce. “If we don’t wear our crowns or we don’t cheer on ourselves, nobody else will, so we have to do it ourselves and women need to be empowering each other.”

Speaker Laura Seybold (WBOY Image)

The attendees heard from a panel of women who are small business owners that have taken the plunge and left their cooperate jobs to pursue their own passions. The panel included Jann Stewart, co-owner of White’s fine jewelry, Katie Wilard, founder of the Social Bee Media, Amber Steele, owner and founder of Blush Mobile Tan Van, Shawna Hale Chief COO of Next Level Fitness.

Additional speakers were Laura Seybold, owner of Shine Consulting LLC. and Dr. Kimberly Luse, author and president of Strategic Ethical Solutions. Dr. Luse is from the Greater Cincinnati area but previously worked for Fairmont State University. She spoke about her book “Circling the Drain” which is a memoir about the highs and lows of her life.

“I think one of the key things is, if we can be vulnerable with one another and speak our truth, I never say ‘I know the truth,’ but I say ‘I know my truth,’ because that isolationism and that feeling like ‘I’m the only one that’s ever been here’ is so crippling. So, by sharing my story and inviting others to share their stories, it really does raise all of us,” Dr. Luse said.

Women’s Network (WBOY Image)

“We want to empower each other. We’re moms, we work full time jobs, some of us are still in school. So, we wear a lot of hats and juggle a lot of balls, so this is just something we want to make them feel like you’re not alone,” Shaw said.

The Women’s Expo has been put on by the Marion County Chamber of Commerce since 2015.