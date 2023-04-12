FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A media representative from Chipotle has confirmed that a new store will be opening in the Fairmont area.

Although details are limited, the representative said that the Mexican-inspired fast food chain does have plans to open a location in Fairmont by the end of the year, but no other details were provided.

Rumors on the exact location of the new store have been circulating on social media, but no precise store location or opening date were provided.

As of now, the closest Chipotle location is in Morgantown, West Virginia off Interstate 79 exit 155—about 30 minutes from the rumored new location in Fairmont.

Stick with 12 News for updates.