FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Christmas spirit will be spread to many in Fairmont as different Christmas festivities are set to take place over the course of Friday and Saturday. Following the inaugural Christmas tree lighting in the city, Mon Health Marion Neighborhood Hospital held a ribbon cutting on Friday morning to mark the start of the Hometown Christmas Market.

“It’s fantastic, this is classic small-town America and we’re so happy to be a part of it,” Mon Health System Vice President of External Affairs, Jonathan Board said.

The market runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and will open back up on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is located on the corner of Monroe and Adams Street in Fairmont.

A shopper looks at products from a vendor at the Christmas market (WBOY – Image)

According to Main Street Fairmont Executive Director Dan Swiger, around 60 vendors will be featured at the market.

“We’re so excited (with) these 60 vendors here, all the food [on Saturday and] all the entertainment,” Swiger said. “It’s just a great weekend in Fairmont.”

Speaking of food, across the street from the Christmas market features vendors for the Feast of the Seven Fishes celebration.

The list and schedule of some of Saturday’s events is featured below:

9:45 a.m. – Feast of the Seven Fishes opening ceremony

10 a.m. – Feast of the Seven Fishes and Christmas market opens

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Frontier Phone Museum will be open on Monroe Street for free tours

1 p.m. – 4 p.m. – Santa & Mrs. Claus visit the Christmas market

5 p.m. – Feast of the Seven Fishes and Christmas Market Closes

5 p.m. – Blessings of the First Responders and Christmas Parade sponsored by the Marion County Veterans Council

A map of Fairmont’s Holiday Celebration festivities. A schedule of Fairmont’s Holiday Celebration festivities.

For more information on events taking place throughout the weekend, click here.